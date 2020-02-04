ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 87,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2,288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

