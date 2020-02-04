Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.