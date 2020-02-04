Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

SEAS stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

