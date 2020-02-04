Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 135,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,941,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.