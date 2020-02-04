Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

