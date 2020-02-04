Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period.

EQAL opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

