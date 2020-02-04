Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,338 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,338 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 835 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 835 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc
Toyota Motor Corp Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Toyota Motor Corp Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report