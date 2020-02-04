Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

