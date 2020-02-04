Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Career Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

