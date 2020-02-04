Sally Beauty (SBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

