Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BBD opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.
