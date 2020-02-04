Electromed (ELMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ELMD opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. Electromed has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

