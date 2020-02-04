Farmer Bros (FARM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FARM stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

