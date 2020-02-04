Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

