Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

