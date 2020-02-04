Bank of Stockton Invests $205,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

