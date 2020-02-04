Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 251.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.98, for a total value of $2,994,911.00. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $174,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,971.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,829 shares of company stock valued at $28,342,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $165.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

