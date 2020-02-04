Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

