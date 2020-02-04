Bank of Stockton Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $2,399,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 35.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ORCL opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

