iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,285,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

