Bank of Stockton Buys 251 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.39.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

