Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 557 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,800,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 418,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

