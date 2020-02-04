Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 127,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,972.3% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 64,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

