Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,076,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 306,670 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $60.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

