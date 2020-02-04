Bank of Stockton Sells 170 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.