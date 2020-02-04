Bank of Stockton Sells 1,000 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PML. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE PML opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

