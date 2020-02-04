Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 54.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

