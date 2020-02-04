Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $118.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.