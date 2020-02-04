Bank of Stockton Purchases 867 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.