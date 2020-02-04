Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

