Bank of Stockton Sells 284 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $308.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,262 shares of company stock worth $16,289,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

