Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

