Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

