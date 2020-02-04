Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities."

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

