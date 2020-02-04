UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,938,356.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

