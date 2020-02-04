Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

OMP stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

