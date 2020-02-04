Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of RBS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 524.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.