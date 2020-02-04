Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.68 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

