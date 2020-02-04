Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.68 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.