Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 68.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.