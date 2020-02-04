Line (NYSE:LN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,777.50.

LN stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Line has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Line by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Line in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Line by 314.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

