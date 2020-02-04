Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $3,978,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

