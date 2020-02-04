Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company's bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands."

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

