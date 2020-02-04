Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

