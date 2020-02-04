BidaskClub Lowers XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $893.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.64. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

