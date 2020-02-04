DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

