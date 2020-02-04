BidaskClub Downgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTEK. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

