Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $13.54 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $995.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 291,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,941,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

