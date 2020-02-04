RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
