RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:RPT opened at $14.08 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

