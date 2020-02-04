Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $53.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. QCR posted sales of $48.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $220.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.60 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $233.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. CWM LLC grew its stake in QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

