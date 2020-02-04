Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $195.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $166.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $722.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $727.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $761.05 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $772.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE RYN opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after buying an additional 65,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rayonier by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

