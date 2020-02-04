Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $10.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $10.88 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $41.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.66 billion to $42.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.10 billion to $43.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of MS opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 494,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.