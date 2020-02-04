Analysts Expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $883.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.10 million and the lowest is $873.60 million. Timken posted sales of $910.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

TKR stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $346,504.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274 over the last ninety days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Timken by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

